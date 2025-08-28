Assam Rifles organizes blood donation camp at Unit Hospital in Lokra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organized a blood donation camp at the Unit Hospital, Lokra, on Tuesday, stated a press release. The camp aimed to promote the spirit of social responsibility and contribute to saving lives. A total of 22 personnel of Assam Rifles voluntarily donated blood during the event. Medical support was extended by Kanaklata Civil Hospital, Tezpur, with one doctor and two nurses present to ensure smooth and safe conduct of the process.

The camp was well-coordinated and conducted under proper medical supervision, ensuring adherence to all safety protocols. This initiative reflected the commitment of Assam Rifles towards humanitarian service and its dedication to community welfare beyond operational duties. The event concluded successfully with enthusiastic participation.

