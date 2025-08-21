Blood Donation Camp Organized at Birangana Sati Sadhani Raijyik Biswavidyalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Department of Social Work at Birangana Sati Sadhani Raijyik Biswavidyalaya in Golaghat organized a blood donation camp as part of the 6th National Social Work Week 2025 on Wednesday.

The camp was inaugurated by lighting a lamp and was attended by students and faculty members. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor G Singaiah, emphasized the importance of unity and joint efforts in serving the nation, society, and humanity. He said, “Instead of thinking individually, we need to work together with sincerity to uplift society, address various issues, and ensure human welfare. Joint efforts can make everything possible and pave the way for success in all areas.”

The Vice-Chancellor also called upon everyone to play a united role in serving the country and society. He assured that the university was committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities in collaboration with people from all walks of life.

The programme was attended by various dignitaries, including Dr Antara Bora, Programme Coordinator of the university, Dr Adhiti Sinha, Faculty Member of the Department of Social Work, Dr Ujjwal Sharma, In-charge of the Department of Computer Science, Professor Dr Trivedi Chutia, Head of the Department of Political Science, Dr Rubul Baniya, Dr Siddhartha Goswami, Utsav Duwara, Dr Putul Chandra Saikia, former Principal of Golaghat Debaraj Roy College, Dr Devojit Phukan, Secretary of the Golaghat District Branch of the Red Cross Society, President Gutam Dutta, and senior journalist Diganta Kumar Bhuyan.

