Blood pressure monitoring apparatus donated for tea garden ASHA workers of Tinsukia district

TINSUKIA: As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Oil India Ltd (OIL) in collaboration with Tinsukia district administration and District Health Society, Tinsukia, donated 300 blood pressure monitoring apparatus for tea garden ASHA workers of Tinsukia district which were distributed ceremoniously on Friday at the Convention Centre, Tinsukia in the presence of senior OIL officials, Tinsukia district administration, tea garden managers and ASHA workers.

Aimed at to ensure zero maternal death in Tinsukia district, Swapneel Paul, District Commissioner of Tinsukia launched “Mission Thoughtful Tinsukia 2.0” after preliminary survey revealed that as many as 14 out of 17 maternal deaths were reported from tea garden workers which constitute almost half of the total population in the district. Dr Jayanta Bhattacharjee, Joint DHS, Tinsukia while welcoming the audience, presented a vivid picture of health scenario in Tinsukia district. In his brief address, DC Paul said that in the wake of high incidence of maternal death in tea garden belt, it became utmost necessary to equip frontline health workers particularly ASHA workers engaged in tea gardens with blood pressure (BP) kits with which they can monitor blood pressure throughout pregnancy. Arunjyoti Baruah, CGM (HR) and Field Administration of OIL India Ltd, Duliajan while appreciating the efforts of DC Paul and his team, assured the administration to extend future support for societal cause. In the programme, OIL, Duliajan under their CSR initiative have provided 300 Digital Blood Pressure Monitoring Apparatus to the 300 ASHA workers from 122 tea gardens throughout the Tinsukia district. Apart from distribution of BP kits, the programme highlighted avenues for capacity building programme of ASHAs working in tea gardens of Tinsukia district.

Among those present in the programme were Chinmoy Pathak ADC (Health), Parikshit Thoudam, SDO (Civil) Margherita, tea garden managers, Medical Officers and ASHAs from the tea gardens along with the district and block health officials.

