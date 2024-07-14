BMPPF Connects Bodo-Mech People Across Borders for Cultural Preservation and Progress

KOKRAJHAR: Bodo-Mech People’s Protection Forum (BMPPF) is a growing common platform that envisages connection, conversation, cohesion and correlation of the Bodo-Mech people living in Assam, West Bengal, Nepal and other parts of the world.

The BMPPF is initially a social media platform to connect Bodo-Mech people. It was formed on September 17, 2023 to work for positive changes and progress in the society with the motto: “Protect, Promote and Progress,” created by the educated active youths of West Bengal. It has 555 active members and the number is increasing every day. The objectives of the BMPPF is to connect the Bodo people across the world, to promote Bodonization with preference to Bodo products and services, to promote Bodo culture and history through social-media platforms, to facilitate financial support to poor Bodo students with the help to purchase competitive examinations, skill development related courses, to raise fund for research and work for legal claim, to construct statues of major historic great Bodo individuals, to work for the skill development of the Bodo people and to preserve the Bodo language and literature.

The BMPPF supports the individuals who are working righteously for the greater sense of the Bodo-Mech people. It facilitates business opportunity recommending the use of Bodo products, business or services. The forum has shared productivities, service providers, business opportunities and related information of West Bengal and Assam with details of products and services. The forum also shares education related information and iconic Bodo leaders, high-rank government administrators and historical legend as well as heritage of the Bodo-Mech people. The members of the forum also share other informative views and ideas besides important events of different places, achievements in different fields.

The Bodos of Assam are known as Boro, Mech, Kirata, Kachari and Mleccha in the past, Mech in West Bengal and Mecche in Nepal while the Bodo group of people in Tripura are known as Borok and Tiprasa and they are known with different identity in Bangladesh.

Earlier, there had been no communications among them but with the advancement of information and technology, they have established strong connectivity between each other, exchanging culture and tradition. The Bodo-Mech people have a sizable population in North Bengal from Alipurduar district to Siliguri and Darjeeling district in Gorkha autonomous council and most of them are still followers of the “Bathou” religion. The Bodo-Mech people of Jhapa district of Nepal also preach Bathou religion.

BMPPF is also playing a key role in West Bengal by introducing online and offline Bodo medium learning centres by dedicated youths. There have been classes on Bodo medium on every Sunday being initiated by the educated youths, as Bodo is yet to be introduced as a medium of instruction in West Bengal. The Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) in association with West Bengal Bodo Sahitya Sabha has already moved the government of West Bengal for introducing Bodo as a medium of instruction in North Bengal.

