BMW driver Gaganpreet Kaur arrested for Delhi crash that killed Finance Ministry official

New Delhi: Gaganpreet Kaur, whose BMW collided with a motorcycle in Delhi, killing senior Finance Ministry official Navjot Singh and severely injuring his wife, Sandeep Kaur, who was riding pillion, was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police had detained the BMW driver.

Police said the accident took place on Sunday near the Delhi Cantt metro station, as the couple was returning home from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of law.

Investigators stated that the BMW was being driven by Gaganpreet, with her husband Parikshit seated in the passenger seat.

Instead of taking the injured couple to the nearest hospital, the accused reportedly drove them almost 17 to 19 kilometres away to Nulife Multi-Speciality Hospital in GTB Nagar, which officials said is linked to an acquaintance of the accused.

This decision has raised serious questions, as several hospitals were available much closer to the accident site.

Nulife Hospital Director Shakuntala Kumar said that Singh and his wife were brought to the facility on September 14 after a road accident involving a BMW and a motorcycle.

“We immediately provided first aid and informed the police. A man, approximately 50-55 years old, was brought in dead, and his wife had multiple injuries. She requested to continue her treatment at another hospital, so after providing first aid and informing the police, we allowed her to be transferred,” she said.

She further revealed that both the BMW driver and her husband were also treated at the Emergency Department of the hospital. (IANS)

