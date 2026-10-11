Bodhidoom Study Circle Donates Books and Educational Materials to Bokakhat School

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BOKAKHAT: The Bodhidoom Study Circle of Numaligarh formally donated a collection of books to the library of Silbheta Primary School in Bokakhat, along with educational materials for students, on Friday. The book donation programme was conducted under the guidance of the school’s Headmistress, Nandita Rajput Sonar. Retired headmasters Mahen Saikia and Bubul Dutta attended the event and interacted informally with the students.

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