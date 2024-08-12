Bodies of Hmar Youths Laid to Rest After 25 Days, Families Allege Staged Encounter

SILCHAR: Though, after a long and turbulent 25 days, the mortal remains of the three Hmar youths were laid to rest, their families as well as their community still believed that their sons were killed in a staged encounter by the Cachar police. The bodies of the three youths, which were kept in the morgue of the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, were handed over to their families following the High Court order on Friday. Hundreds of Hmar community members were present at the SMCH.

Later on, the bodies were brought to Lakhipur, and amid deep mourning, the last rites were performed. Joshua Hmar, one of the youths killed on July 17, was a resident of Manipur, and his body was supposed to be taken to his ancestral village. But after a discussion among the community leaders, it was decided to cremate him in Lakhipur along with the other two.

Accordingly, the bodies that had started to decompose were kept in a single coffin and were eventually buried. The Hmar community leaders said that they were satisfied with the way the post-mortem was done at the SMCH, and hence they withdrew their initial demand that the post-mortem be done by expert doctors from Mizoram.

As the case was still pending in the Gauhati High Court, they would be waiting for the next hearing. However, it was confirmed that the youths were innocent and were killed in a staged encounter.

