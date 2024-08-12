Northeast autonomous councils discuss issues under 6th schedule

KOKRAJHAR: In a new development, the leaders of all the 6th-schedule Autonomous Councils of Northeast India have come together to address their respective issues, raising their voices together for stronger councils in the days ahead. The get-together was inspired by the recent meeting of all the 6th schedule autonomous councils of the northeastern region in New Delhi at the invitation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where he indicated strengthening autonomous councils of the northeast with more power and funds.

The first ever conference of all autonomous district councils under the 6th schedule of the Constitution of India was held at the Heritage Club Tripura Castle, Shillong, on August 10 in Meghalaya. The inaugural session of the 6th schedule autonomous district councils witnessed the participation of leaders from ten sixth schedule councils from the different states of the northeastern region. The event brought the Chief Executive Members (CEMs), Executive Members (EM) of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), All-Tripura Tribal Area Autonomous District Council (ATTAADC), Karbi-Anglong Hills Autonomous District Council (KAADC), North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Lai Hills Autonomous District Council (LHADC), Mara Hills Autonomous District Council (MHADC), Chakma Hills Autonomous District Council (CHADC), Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), and other dignitaries and other prominent dignitaries together to discuss their respective issues.

From BTR, five member representatives led by CEM Pramod Boro, including Speaker Katiram Boro, EMs Ranjit Basumatary, Dr. Nilut Swargiary, and Daobaisa Boro, attended the conference. During the conference, participants of all autonomous councils emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation among them. The autonomous councils also advocated for presenting a unified voice on their demands with the government of India, aiming to strengthen their collective influence and address regional issues effectively. Opinions from the leaders of all autonomous councils were taken in the meeting.

The CEM of BTR, Pramod Boro, highlighted the need for unity and cooperation among the autonomous district councils formed under the 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. He said the autonomous councils of the northeastern states have been facing various problems, including the poor allocation of funding to run the councils in an effective way. He emphasized the need to strengthen autonomous councils with more power and funding. He also extended his gratitude to all the CEMs and representatives of ten district councils under the sixth schedule of the Constitution of India for coming together to raise a collective and effective voice to address their issues.

