Bodo Group Urges BTC Chief to Act on Forest Encroachment, Office Attack

A Bodo community organisation has called on the Bodoland Territorial Council to take immediate and decisive action against illegal encroachment on forest land and the perpetrators behind a recent attack on a forest office — warning that the twin threats pose a serious risk to the ecological balance and identity of the indigenous Bodo people.

The Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) submitted a detailed memorandum to BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary in Kokrajhar on Monday, laying out its concerns and demands.

Attack on Runikhata Forest Office Condemned

BJSM Working President DD Narzary strongly condemned the April 17 attack on the Runikhata Forest Office, in which miscreants ransacked government property and looted forest arms.

The organisation described the incident as a direct challenge to state authority and the rule of law, and demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved and the recovery of the looted weapons.

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