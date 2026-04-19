Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) demands action against encroachers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) strongly condemned the heinous and premeditated attack carried out by encroachers belonging to the Saotal community at the Forest Range Office, Runikata, under Chirang district on April 17. The Mancha also demanded an eviction drive against illegal encroachers in the reserve forest and an investigation into the Runikhata incident.

In a memorandum to the DCs of Chirand and Kokrajhar districts and CHD, Forest, BTC, the Working President of the BJSM, DD Narzary, demanded action against the illegal encroachers. He said that according to reports, thousands of encroachers armed with traditional weapons such as bows and arrows, daos, and lathis stormed the forest office in retaliation for the arrest of some encroachers on April 16, who were caught red-handed while illegally cutting forest trees. He also said that the mob vandalized and completely demolished the forest office, looted arms and ammunition, and set multiple forest vehicles ablaze, reducing them to ashes.

The BJSM unequivocally condemned the barbaric act of violence and looting of arms and expressed deep concern over the failure of the police and Forest Department to safeguard government property and maintain law and order.

Narzary said that they had reliably learned from various sources that extremist elements, including Naxalite and Maoist cadres, were actively involved in instigating and orchestrating this attack.

BJSM has repeatedly submitted memoranda to the district commissioners of Chirang and Kokrajhar, highlighting the presence and movement of Naxalite and Maoist elements within reserve forest areas, allegedly sheltered by encroachers.

The BJSM stated that it was a matter of great shame that the Forest Department and police forces failed to protect even their own establishment.

The Mancha strongly demanded the immediate and complete eviction of all encroachers from reserve forest areas, a high-level investigation into the Runikata incident, including the alleged involvement of extremist elements, immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of all culprits involved, strengthening of security in vulnerable areas to ensure protection of indigenous communities and seizure of illegal weapons used by encroachers to intimidate and attack people.

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