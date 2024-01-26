Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat ink Memorandum of Understanding

LAKHIMPUR: The Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), formed for rendering inclusive development of the Bodos living outside BTAD, and the Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday at the conference hall of the Director of Education Extension, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat. The MoU was signed by Anil Basumatary, the Speaker of the Boro Kachari Autonomous Council and Pradip Swargiary, the Executive Member of the Agriculture Department, on behalf of the council and AAU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Bidyut Chandan Deka, Director of Education Extension- Dr. Manoranjan Neog on behalf of the university. As per the MoU, the AAU will extend suggestions, advice, cooperation to BKWAC while implementing its agricultural scheme to advance the farmers of the Bodo community living at villages under the council with modern methods. During the inking of the MoU, AAU Dean Dr. Prasanna Kumar Pathak, Director of Agricultural Research- Dr. Sanjay Kumar Chetia, Registrar Tapan Kumar, BKWAC Deputy Chief Executive Member Romeo Narzary, Executive Member Binod Basumatary were present.

