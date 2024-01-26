Assam: Black Day observed in Dima Hasao

Haflong: Remembering two youths of the district who were martyred , several organizations like Jadikhe Naisho Hosom, Dimasa Mother’s Association, All Dimasa Students Union, Dimasa Students Union etc. observed a ‘Black Day’ on Thursday. Hundreds of people from Haflong gathered at Lal Field to offer their tributes at the portraits of Mithun Dibragede and Probonto Hakmaosa who were martyred at Maibang on January 25, 2018, by the government force.

On January 18, 2018, an RSS worker called Jagdamba Mall, reportedly gave statements regarding including lands of 8 districts — including Dima Hasao — in the “Greater Nagalim” Accord. After knowing that, all social and student organizations decided to call for a 12-hour Dima Hasao bandh on January 25, 2018. People in thousands were agitating against the reportedly inclusion of part of Dima Hasao in the proposed Nagalim peacefully while blocking the railway tract at Maibang, the agitation was about to be suspended but government force led by the then Superintendent of Police and Deputy Commissioner started assaulting the protesters and even opened fire at the protesters following which two youths became martyrs and many were injured. After that tragic incident, all the social and student organizations of Dima Hasao decided to observe 25 January as ‘Black Day.’

