Bodo Villagers Living in Fear After Police Picket Withdrawn in Kokrajhar's Lankapara Area

During a recent joint visit to the affected area by a BJSM team and members of the All Assam Tribal Students Union (AATSU), local villagers raised additional concerns about a perceived shift in the attitude of some Santhal villagers toward the Bodo community.
Residents reportedly expressed apprehension that certain extremist elements allegedly linked to Naxalite or Maoist groups may be taking shelter in some Santhal villages. According to the villagers, this has led to restrictions being placed on the movement of Bodo residents in those areas — apparently to prevent exposure of the extremists' presence.
The BJSM said these allegations, regardless of whether they are confirmed, have further intensified fear and insecurity across the locality and require urgent verification and action by the concerned authorities.The Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) has raised an urgent alarm over the deteriorating security situation in Lankapara under Karigaon police outpost in Kokrajhar district, demanding the immediate re-establishment of a police picket after its premature withdrawal left villagers once again gripped by fear.
In a memorandum submitted to the District Commissioner of Kokrajhar, BJSM working president DD Narzary described the ground situation as deeply troubling and said the lives of poor Bodo villagers had been severely disrupted.
The current crisis traces back to January 12, when indigenous Bodo contractor Sikhwnaraja Basumatary was killed in what the BJSM described as a brutal and cold-blooded murder. The killing sent shockwaves through the local Bodo community, with many families abandoning their homes and taking shelter in relief camps out of fear for their safety.
The situation had begun to stabilise after the administration set up police pickets in the vulnerable areas — a move that helped restore confidence among the displaced population and encouraged families to return home. However, the BJSM said the pickets were withdrawn after only a short period, even though the fear and tension among residents had not yet fully subsided.
Since the withdrawal of the police picket, normal life in the area has been severely disrupted. Bodo women, who traditionally rely on fishing in nearby rivers and collecting vegetables and forest produce for their daily livelihoods, have stopped these activities entirely out of fear for their personal safety.
Narzary said villagers are living under constant vigilance, particularly at night. Women and children are being shifted to comparatively safer locations after dark, while men — including school and college students — remain awake through the night guarding their villages.
"Students are more worried about the security of their families than focusing on their education," the BJSM stated, describing the situation as extremely unfortunate.
