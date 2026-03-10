Bodo Villagers Living in Fear After Police Picket Withdrawn in Kokrajhar's Lankapara Area

During a recent joint visit to the affected area by a BJSM team and members of the All Assam Tribal Students Union (AATSU), local villagers raised additional concerns about a perceived shift in the attitude of some Santhal villagers toward the Bodo community.

Residents reportedly expressed apprehension that certain extremist elements allegedly linked to Naxalite or Maoist groups may be taking shelter in some Santhal villages. According to the villagers, this has led to restrictions being placed on the movement of Bodo residents in those areas — apparently to prevent exposure of the extremists' presence.

The BJSM said these allegations, regardless of whether they are confirmed, have further intensified fear and insecurity across the locality and require urgent verification and action by the concerned authorities.The Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) has raised an urgent alarm over the deteriorating security situation in Lankapara under Karigaon police outpost in Kokrajhar district, demanding the immediate re-establishment of a police picket after its premature withdrawal left villagers once again gripped by fear.

In a memorandum submitted to the District Commissioner of Kokrajhar, BJSM working president DD Narzary described the ground situation as deeply troubling and said the lives of poor Bodo villagers had been severely disrupted.

