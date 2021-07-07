 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Bodoland Lottery Result Today - 07 July'21 - Bodoland Morning, Evening Lottery Live Result Update

07th June Bodoland Lottery Result Updates: Wait for the Bodoland Lottery result is over as the result has been declared; Check result online here.

Bodoland Lottery Result Today - 07 July21 - Bodoland Morning, Evening Lottery Live Result Update

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-07T13:40:22+05:30

Bodoland Lottery Result Live Update: Bodo Lottery is a separate lottery games apart from assam state lotteries. After legalisation in regions & states of India, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat conducts the Bodoland lottery. Bodoland Lottery is under the government of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) of Assam. Bodoland Lottery is under the government of Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam). Check Bodoland lottery results at the official website - https://bodolotteries.com/ .

Bodoland Lottery Morning Result Today – July 07 @ 12 PM

Here are the Bodoland lottery morning results that are out now. Get the latest Bodoland lottery results & winning numbers list.

Dear morning, Nagaland state lottery morning result declared. Lucky First Prize of Rs 1 Crore for the Nagaland Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...

xxx xxxxx

Lottery Prizes

PrizeMoney

Lottery Numbers

Consolation-prize

Rs 1,000/-

All lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers

2nd Prize

Rs 9000/-


3rd Prize

Rs 500/-


4th Prize

Rs 250/-


5th Prize

Rs 120/-



Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers.

City-wise Job Openings
Jobs in Guwahati Northeast Jobs
Jobs in Kokrajhar Assam Career
Jobs in Silchar Jobs in Assam
Jobs in Jorhat Jobs in Manipur
Jobs in Shillong Jobs in Meghalaya
Jobs in Imphal Jobs in Tripura
Jobs in Bongaigaon Jobs in Agartala
Jobs in Golaghat Jobs in Kohima
Jobs in Dibrugarh Jobs in Tezpur

Today's Bodoland Lottery Evening Result - 07 July @ 7:00 PM

Dear evening, Nagaland state lottery morning result declared. Lucky First Prize of Rs 1 Crore for the Nagaland Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...

xxx xxxxx

Lottery Prizes

PrizeMoney

Lottery Numbers

Consolation-prize

Rs 1,000/-

all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers

2nd Prize

Rs 9000/-


3rd Prize

Rs 500/-


4th Prize

Rs 250/-


5th Prize

Rs 120/-


Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers.

About Bodoland Territorial Lottery Game

Bodoland, officially the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), is an autonomous region in Assam, Northeast India. It is made up of four districts on the north bank of the Brahmaputra river below the foothills of Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh.

Here we publish the Bodoland Lottery Results every day, the Assam State Lottery is called Bodoland Lottery.

Some of the draw names are- Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu & Swarnalaxmi.

Bodoland Lottery Result Frequently Asked Questions

1. Where I can check Bodoland Lottery Result?

You can check your Bodoland Lottery Result in the official website http://bodolotteries.com/results.html

2. When is the Bodoland Lottery Results Announced?

Bodoland lottery results can be found on the official website for 12 pm, 3 pm, and 7 pm time slot.

3. What is the First Price for Bodoland Lottery?

The Bodoland Lottery First Price is Rs. 1,00,000/-.


Also Read: Shillong, Jowai Teer Results Today - 06 July'21 - Juwai Teer (Meghalaya) Hit Number Live Update

Also Read: Khanapara Teer Results Today - 06 July'21 - Khanapara Teer Target, Teer Common Number Live Update

Tags: Bodoland Lottery Lottery Bodoland Lotteries Bodoland Lottery Today Bodoland Lottery Results Bodoland Lottery Result 
Categories: NE News Assam News 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X