Bodoland Lottery Result Today - 07 July'21 - Bodoland Morning, Evening Lottery Live Result Update

Bodoland Lottery Result Live Update: Bodo Lottery is a separate lottery games apart from assam state lotteries. After legalisation in regions & states of India, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat conducts the Bodoland lottery. Bodoland Lottery is under the government of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) of Assam. Bodoland Lottery is under the government of Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam). Check Bodoland lottery results at the official website - https://bodolotteries.com/ .

Bodoland Lottery Morning Result Today – July 07 @ 12 PM

Here are the Bodoland lottery morning results that are out now. Get the latest Bodoland lottery results & winning numbers list.

Dear morning, Nagaland state lottery morning result declared. Lucky First Prize of Rs 1 Crore for the Nagaland Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...



xxx xxxxx

Lottery Prizes PrizeMoney Lottery Numbers Consolation-prize Rs 1,000/- All lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

3rd Prize Rs 500/-

4th Prize Rs 250/-

5th Prize Rs 120/-







Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers.



Today's Bodoland Lottery Evening Result - 07 July @ 7:00 PM

Dear evening, Nagaland state lottery morning result declared. Lucky First Prize of Rs 1 Crore for the Nagaland Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...

xxx xxxxx

Lottery Prizes PrizeMoney Lottery Numbers Consolation-prize Rs 1,000/- all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

3rd Prize Rs 500/-

4th Prize Rs 250/-

5th Prize Rs 120/-



Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers.

About Bodoland Territorial Lottery Game

Bodoland, officially the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), is an autonomous region in Assam, Northeast India. It is made up of four districts on the north bank of the Brahmaputra river below the foothills of Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh.

Here we publish the Bodoland Lottery Results every day, the Assam State Lottery is called Bodoland Lottery.

Some of the draw names are- Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu & Swarnalaxmi.

Bodoland Lottery Result Frequently Asked Questions



1. Where I can check Bodoland Lottery Result?

You can check your Bodoland Lottery Result in the official website http://bodolotteries.com/results.html

2. When is the Bodoland Lottery Results Announced?

Bodoland lottery results can be found on the official website for 12 pm, 3 pm, and 7 pm time slot.

3. What is the First Price for Bodoland Lottery?



The Bodoland Lottery First Price is Rs. 1,00,000/-.





