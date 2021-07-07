Shillong Teer Result Today - 07 July'21 - Jowai Teer (Meghalaya) Number Result Live Update

Shillong Teer Result Live Update: It is an archery-based lottery organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya. Meghalaya Teer game is a much acclaimed & popular game in north east india belt. The association comprises around 12 archery clubs of Shillong. Khasi hills archery sports association, Shillong Meghalaya organising archery based teer game from last 12+ years. Shillong teer result will be reflected here post result announcements. You can check the teer hit number results on official website meghalayateer.com as well.

Shillong Teer Result Today - 07 July'21

This conventional teer games is very famous all across Meghalaya. Apart from the shillong, meghalaya, the teer game is also conducted at two places of meghalay—Juwai, Ladrymbai. The Juwai teer target game is also played in two rounds. First & second round number of Jowai teer hit number update will be out for public at 2:15 PM & 3:00 PM today respectively.

Jowai Teer Day

F/R(4:15pm)

SR(5:15pm)

07 July 2021

xx xx 06 July 2021

xx xx 05 July 2021

xx xx 03 July 2021

xx xx 02 July 2021

xx xx 01 July 2021

xx xx

The teer game is played throughout the week, except for Sundays. One can buy tickets for Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday, from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. The game begins at 3:30 PM. People with tickets have to bet on a number between 0 to 99.

Jowai Teer Result Today - 07 July'21

First & second round number of ✅Shillong teer target hit number update will be out for public at 4:30 PM & 5:00 PM today respectively. Check your dream Shillong teer result number. Good luck to the people who have bought tickets for shillong teer game.

Shillong Teer Day

F/R(01:00pm)

S/R(02:00pm)

07 July 2021

xx

xx

06 July 2021

xx

xx

05 July 2021

xx

xx

03 July 2021

xx

xx

02 July 2021

xx

xx

01 July 2021

xx

xx



Teer Game History

The teer game was legalised in 1982 after the state government passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. The decision was taken as the betting game brought a lot of revenue to the ones organising.

Teer Game Rule:

In round one, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows, while in round two, 20 arrows are shot. The winner is the one who could guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly.

If a person can guess the teer dream number in the first round, they get Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet on the target number. If they are able to guess the number in the second round, they get Rs 60 for every Rs 1 spent in the second round. It is a forecast based game if one is able to predict the target number in both the rounds. One can win up to Rs 4,000 on every Rs 1 spent.





