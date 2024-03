Bodoland Lottery Result Today - 8th March, 2024 - Bodoland Lottery Live Result Update

8th March Bodoland Lottery Result Live Update: Bodo Lottery is a separate lottery games apart from Assam state lotteries. After legalisation in regions & states of India, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat conducts the Bodoland lottery. Bodoland Lottery is under the government of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) of Assam. Bodoland Lottery is under the government of Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam). Check Bodoland lottery results at the official website - https://bodolotteries.com/ .

Bodoland Lottery Result Today – 8th March 2024 @ 3 PM

Here are the Bodoland lottery results that are out now. Get the latest Bodoland lottery results & winning numbers list.

Bodoland lottery is one of the most selling lottery ticket in assam state actully its popular in the whole india thats why people buy the bodoland lottery, its actully a virtual lottery ticket and its play offline ant the result will publish in this website daily

Prize Money of Bodoland Lottery Winer

1st Prize - Rs- 50,000/-

2nd Prize - Rs 7,000/

3rd Prize - Rs- 3,500/-

4th Prize - Rs - 200/-

5th Prize - Rs- 100/-

6th Prize - Rs- 50/-