Bodoland People's Front celebrates Vijay Utsav in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) on Saturday celebrated Vijay Utsav at Bodofa Cultural Complex, Kokrajhar, where all 4 winning MLAs of Kokrajhar district of the party were felicitated.

Hosted by the Kokrajhar district committee, BPF, the President of the district BPF, Derhasat Basumatary, gave the keynote address. The winning BPF MLAs, Sabharam Basumatary, Rabiram Narzary, Sewli Mohilary, and Rupam Kr Ray, were felicitated by the Kokrajhar district BPF and other organizations.

In his speech, the Chief of BTC and the President of the BPF, Hagrama Mohilary, said, "We have received people's trust, and thus we have a moral responsibility to fulfil their expectations and dedicate ourselves to effective development in BTC."

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