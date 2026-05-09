Sewli Mohilary hopes for ministerial role to accelerate Kokrajhar’s development

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Kokrajhar town primary BPF, in association with the Kokrajhar Municipal Board (KMB), on Friday felicitated newly elected MLA Sewli Mohilary at Pragati Bhawan in Kokrajhar town.

Talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the felicitation ceremony, Mohilary said that being the lone female MLA of the BTR region, the people wanted a ministerial berth for her. She said, "Kokrajhar is the capital of Bodoland and needs to be developed in all spheres. After winning the election, my responsibility for the safety, security, and empowerment of women has increased. For that purpose, I'm expecting the position of a minister based on people's demand."

She also said that she would focus on women's empowerment and youth development if she became a minister, besides dedicating herself to the transformation of Kokrajhar.

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