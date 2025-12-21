Bodoland Territorial Council hosts workshop on Climate Smart FPOs for building resilience

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A knowledge dissemination workshop on “Climate-Smart FPOs: Building Resilience in BTC” was organized on Saturday at Adams Conference Hall (Kargil), Golma, Udalguri, by the Office of the Deputy Chief, BTC and the Department of Agriculture, BTC, in alignment with the Government of India’s 10,000 Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) Promotion Programme.

According to sources from the department, the event began with a keynote address by Rihon Daimari, Deputy Chief of BTC and in-charge of the Agriculture Department. He emphasized the critical role that strong Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) play in addressing climate risks, improving market access, and promoting sustainable, technology-driven agriculture in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) region. The session was followed by the official launch of Climate-Smart FPOs for BTC.

Phanindra Brahma, Chief of the Agriculture Department, BTC, highlighted ongoing departmental initiatives aimed at supporting FPOs across the BTC region.

A technical session led by SELCO Foundation introduced the flagship FPO programme and showcased innovative models for integrating renewable energy, climate-smart practices, and decentralized solutions into FPO operations. An open discussion, followed by a Q&A segment, allowed participants to share field experiences and collectively identify next steps to enhance resilience, productivity, and farmer incomes in the region.

Also Read: All-party meeting condemns Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Assembly attack by students