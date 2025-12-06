All-party meeting condemns Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Assembly attack by students

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: An all-party meeting of the members of BTCLA was convened by the Speaker of BTCLA recently. In the meeting, the matter of the attack at BTCLA on November 29 by the students of the Bodoland University and different colleges was discussed and the meeting unanimously condemned the unfortunate ransacking of the Assembly. The meeting expressed apprehension that this kind of attack might happen in future again and urged the BTC authority to take appropriate action on the attackers and initiate legal action for the unjustifiable attack and destruction of government property. The meeting further urged the BTC authority to constitute a high-level committee to inquire into the incident.

