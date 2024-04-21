Assam Rifles organized a cleanliness drive at Lokra Garrison

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organized a cleanliness drive with the locals at Lokra Garrison under Sonitpur district on Saturday stated in a press release. The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with local communities, spearheaded a commendable cleanliness drive at the Lokra garrison. This initiative not only reflects their commitment to environmental stewardship but also underscores their dedication to fostering positive relationships with the communities they serve. By actively engaging locals in such endeavours, the Assam Rifles not only contribute to the cleanliness and beautification of the area but also strengthen bonds of trust and cooperation.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election: BJP candidate of Darrang-Udalguri Dilip Saikia battling anti-incumbency wave

Also Watch: