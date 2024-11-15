Bodoland University Researchers Secure Indian Patent for Bioremediation Technology

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A research team led by Dr. Hemen Sarma, Associate Professor, department of Botany from Bodoland University (BU) has secured a patent for a cutting-edge plant-microbe bioremediation technology aimed at addressing soil pollution in the petrochemical industry. This breakthrough focuses on remediating soils contaminated with harmful organic and inorganic compounds, especially polyaromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and heavy metals commonly left behind during oil extraction.

Collaborating with experts from the University of Hyderabad, N N Saikia College, and Pandu College in Guwahati, the team was awarded an Indian patent (Patent Number: 554169) by the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks, India. This milestone marks the first Indian patent granted to Bodoland University researchers, showcasing a method that utilizes plant-microbe systems to stabilize and mitigate pollutants in contaminated soils. The innovative method uses naturally occurring, non-genetically engineered bacteria that degrade pollutants, alongside native plants capable of absorbing heavy metals. By developing two distinct plant-microbe consortia, this technique allows bacteria to break down hydrocarbons while plants uptake and stabilize heavy metals, offering a sustainable and effective solution for soil remediation.

Dr. Sarma emphasized the untapped potential of Northeast India’s rich biodiversity in bioremediation. He has already identified 11 potent PAH-degrading bacterial strains from Assam’s oil fields, with their nucleotide sequences now documented in the NCBI database. His research team is currently exploring strategies to target even more toxic nitrated PAHs, expanding the scope of their work. Notably, a young researcher Tanushree Basumatary, a doctoral candidate, BU has made contributions, reflecting the involvement of emerging women scientists in this study.

In addition to the recent Indian patent, Dr. Sarma holds an Australian patent (Patent Number: 2021103319), granted by IP Australia in March 2022, for a biostimulant formulation designed to alleviate soil pollution. These pioneering efforts illustrate the potential of utilizing indigenous plant and microbial resources to develop sustainable, eco-friendly solutions for environmental restoration. Dr. Sarma and his team are optimistic about discovering additional pollutant-degrading bacteria and hyperaccumulator plants, aiming to expand the practical applications of their research for broader environmental management.

