International Workshop on BTR Reconciliation Begins at Bodoland University

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The two days international workshop on “The process of reconciliation in BTR: Status and further steps forward linking research and civil society processes” organized by the Bodoland University (BU) got underway from on Tuesday at the university auditorium hall. The workshop focused on the process of reconciliation in the BTR and next steps for linking research and civil society. The workshop aims to bring together experts, scholars and community leaders to explore pathways to peace and development in the region.

As part of the programme, the guests, research scholars and prominent personalities paid floral tribute to Bodofa UN Brahma followed by welcome address by Jatin Sarma, Rector and VC (I/C) of BU while the keynote address was given by Dr. Peter Anderson, University of Copenhagen, Denmark.

The international workshop was addressed by the minister UG Brahma and was also attended by eminent dignitaries. The inaugural session was chaired by the Registrar of the Bodoland University Dr. Subung Basumatary.

