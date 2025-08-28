Bodoland University Vice-Chancellor inaugurates 1st science innovation hub

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Professor BL Ahuja, Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University (BU), inaugurated a Science Innovation Hub for Physics at the university campus on Tuesday. The inauguration ceremony was attended by faculty members and students from various science departments of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Ahuja stated that the innovation hub would soon be expanded into a full-fledged centre with the incorporation of equipment covering all branches of science. A total of 30 working science models, designed and developed by the Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT), Rajasthan chapter, Jaipur, have been installed in the hub. The models, based on the theme ‘Play, Enjoy and Learn,’ aim at popularizing science and making its concepts easily understandable to all levels of students and the general public.

He expressed hope that the hub will inspire and motivate the young generation of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) towards science by nurturing scientific curiosity through hands-on experience with working models. He further emphasized that such initiatives will play a vital role in fostering scientific temper among students of the region.

The gathering was also addressed by Prof Yogesh K Vijay, former Vice-Chancellor of Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur, and former Professor of Physics at Rajasthan University. Prof Vijay, who is also the President of IAPT, Rajasthan chapter, explained the design and concepts of the models. He mentioned that IAPT had already established more than 80 such innovation hubs across the country.

The programme was also attended by Prof Sanjay Basumatary, Director of IQAC, Prof Sandeep Das, Head of the Department of Biotechnology, and Prof H Bailung, Head of the Department of Physics. Nearly 80 students from different science disciplines took part in the event.

The Science Innovation Hub at Bodoland University is expected to serve as a unique platform to stimulate curiosity, promote innovation and encourage experiential learning among students of the region.

