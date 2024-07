DEMOW: A body was recovered in a pond in Pathar in Dhemechi near Demow on Wednesday. According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Tarun Phukan, a resident of Dhemechi Phukan Chuk. The person was missing from Wednesday morning. The police reached the incident area and recovered the dead body immediately.

Also Read: Special assessment camp for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) held in Lakhimpur district

Also watch: