Special assessment camp for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) held in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: A special assessment camp for providing aids and appliances to Children With Special Needs (CWSN) was organized by covering Lakhimpur Education Block under Inclusive Education, Lakhimpur district. The camp was held at North Lakhimpur Town MV School under the guidance of the resource persons, Inclusive Education, Lakhimpur Education Block, Pankaj Hazarika and Dipak Saikia, and the supervision of the Block Elementary Education Officer Lalit Hazarika.

The camp was inaugurated by Inclusive Education Lakhimpur District Programme Officer Gunajit Thakurya. The welcome address was delivered by North Lakhimpur Town MV School headmaster Jitumoni Dutta. A delegation from ALIMCO assessed a total of 60 CWSN and selected them for aids and appliances like wheel chair, tricycle, crutch, hearing aids etc. A team of doctors under the office of the joint director, Lakhimpur District Health Society also checked the health of the children and provided them with necessary medicines. The programme was attended by Lakhimpur District Inclusive Education Accountant Officer Manoj Lanchong, special educator Tania Azmi, additional assistant resource person Chakra Bharali, assistant teachers Gitanjali Barua and Pinki Dutta.

Also Read: Assam Government Opens Additional Centre to Resolve Aadhaar Issues for NRC-listed Individuals

Also watch: