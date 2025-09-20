Body of 45-year-old man found under culvert in Bongaigaon district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Panic prevailed at Bongaigaon with the recovery of a dead body on Thursday morning. The dead body was noticed by villagers under a culvert at Vauriyapara under Bongaigaon PS of Bongaigaon district. Later, it was recovered with the help of police and the victim identified as Mukul Sangma (45 years) of Vauriyapara. Police sent the body for post-mortem and have started an investigation.

Also Read: Bongaigaon Police rescue injured deer fawn from python attack

Also Watch: