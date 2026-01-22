Body of middle-aged man recovered from Kapili river at Rani

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A body was recovered from the Kapili river at Rani, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on Tues-day. According to reports, local residents noticed the body floating under the Karibari bridge in the early hours of the day after which they immediately informed the Rani police outpost. Police personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the body from the river. The deceased was later identified by locals as Pitambar Bora (50 years). He was originally a resident of Lakhimpur district. Sources said that Pitambar Bora was employed with a private company in Rani and had married in the hill village of Dum Paham. A father of two, he had been living as a tenant for a long time at the residence of Khagen Ramchiary in Shalbari, Rani. The exact circumstances leading to his death remain unclear. Rani police have launched an investigation to ascertain how and under what conditions the man fell into the river. After the post-mortem examination was conduct-ed, Bora’s body was handed over to his family members for last rites.

