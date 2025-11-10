Rani Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrates 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The 175 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), based at Rani, organized a special programme on Friday to commemorate the 150th anniversary of India’s national song, ‘Vande Mataram.’

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from CRPF officers and jawans, staff and students of Rani High School and Rani Primary School, as well as personnel of the Rani Community Health Centre. Together, they rendered the iconic patriotic song ‘Vande Mataram’ in unison, creating a spirited atmosphere of national pride.

Speaking on the occasion, Commandant Rajeev Kumar Jha, who graced the programme as the chief guest, expressed his joy in celebrating the 150th anniversary of the historic song. “We are proud to mark this momentous occasion. ‘Vande Mataram’ played a vital role during India’s freedom struggle and continues to inspire patriotism in every Indian heart,” he said.

The event was also attended by Second-in-Command Mukund Mohan and Amit Sinha, Deputy Commandant Birat Kumar Singh, Senior Medical Officer Dr Ajay Kumar, along with several other officers and jawans of the battalion.

