A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The body of K Venu, the BSF jawan posted at Cachar’s Indo-Bangla border at Katoligorah who was missing since Monday, was recovered from the Kushiara River near Steamghat in Sribhumi town. There were visible signs of scars and injuries on the body, indicating that Venu was beaten and tortured.

Venu was found missing since Monday, following a riverine operation by the BSF near Harinagar border point in Katigorah against the Bangladeshi cattle smugglers. A series of flag meetings between BSF and BGN yielded no result as Venu was traceless for the last two days. An angle of abduction by the cattle smugglers cropped up after the BGB declared that they had no information about the missing jawan inside the Bangladesh territory.

However, after 48 hours, the body of Venu was recovered. Manas Pratim Choudhury, DSP, Sribhumi, confirmed that they had recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.