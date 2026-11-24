Cachar: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) rescued missing Border Security Force (BSF) Constable (GD) K. Venu from Amalshid village in Bangladesh on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, after an approximately 24-hour search following his disappearance near Harinagar Border Outpost in Assam's Cachar district.

His formal handover to Indian authorities is scheduled following a commander-level flag meeting.

The BGB rescued Constable (GD) K. Venu at Amalshid village in Bangladesh's Sylhet division on Tuesday, November 24.

Venu belongs to the BSF's 75th Battalion and was deployed at Harinagar Border Outpost in Katigorah, Cachar district, Assam. He is 30 years old and originally from Andhra Pradesh.

The BGB is expected to hand him over to Indian authorities following a commander-level flag meeting between the two border forces. The formal handover is the next step following his recovery on Bangladeshi territory.

Venu disappeared during the intervening night of November 22 and 23 while pursuing suspected cattle smugglers alongside Head Constable Jitendra Yadav.

The two BSF personnel reportedly entered the Barak/Surma river during the pursuit after intercepting four to five unidentified suspected cattle smugglers.

The smugglers allegedly abandoned five buffaloes before the incident. While Yadav managed to return safely, Venu went missing.

A senior BSF official, spoke about the initial disappearance and search operation, and said, “Subsequently, HC Jitendra Yadav managed to come out safely, whereas Ct. (GD) K. Venu went missing.”

The disappearance initially raised fears that Venu might have drowned in the river.

Following Venu's disappearance, a search operation continued for approximately 24 hours across the Barak/Surma river system. The operation followed concerns over his whereabouts after he failed to return with his patrol partner.

The possibility that he had crossed into Bangladeshi territory became part of the subsequent developments, leading to his eventual recovery by the BGB at Amalshid village.

The rescue brought an end to the uncertainty surrounding the missing BSF personnel's whereabouts. Following the rescue, the BGB and BSF are expected to complete the formal handover through a commander-level flag meeting.

The meeting will facilitate the transfer of Venu to Indian authorities after his recovery from Bangladeshi territory. The handover is therefore the next reported step in resolving the incident that began with Venu's disappearance near Harinagar Border Outpost.