Body of youth recovered from courtyard in Numaligarh, probe on

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A shocking incident at Pangka Borchapori under Numaligarh police station has created panic in the area. The body of a youth named Abhimanyu Mudha was found lying in the courtyard of a house. The deceased youth was a resident of nearby Borgoriya.

The family members suspect that the youth was murdered and his body was dumped there. The police recovered the body and arranged for a post-mortem examination. According to police sources, there were no visible injury marks on the body, and the cause of death is yet to be established.

