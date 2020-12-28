Body recovered in Tinsukia district

Our Correspondent



TINSUKIA: Suspected murder of Raja Das (56), a small trader of Subhas Para, Panitola in Tinsukia district, created sensation in the locality after his body with the face severely disfigured was located at Khamti Guwali Ghat near Dinjan close to Dibru-Saikhowa National Park on Saturday evening. Raja Das went missing a week ago when he left the house in a bicycle to collect money from a person near Military Supply in Dinjan Road on December 21.

Though family members and police searched in all known places in the district and Arunachal Pradesh, they remained clueless till recovery of the body. Superintendent of Police Shiladitya Chetia has asked officer-in-charge Panitola PS to investigate the case and arrest the culprit. Das leaves behind his wife, a son and a daughter.

