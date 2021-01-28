Body recovered under Goreswar police station in Baska district

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: A body was found at a paddy field in Ramcha village under Goreswar police station in Baska district on Wednesday. Villagers saw the body and informed the police. The deceased was identified as Mantu Deka (33), son of Kalikanta Deka of village Dalondia of Goreswar police station in Baska district. He was a safai worker of Goreswar weekly market in the district. Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the field and started inquiry.