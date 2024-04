DHUBRI: A middle ages woman identified as Jarina Khatun died on the spot when a speeding truck (AS01/NC 2426 ran over her at Kabaitari-Baniyapara under Jogighopa Police Station of Bongaigaon district on Friday.

Police from Jogighopa Police Station rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent for autopsy. However, the truck which ran over the woman, couldn’t be traced, police source said.

