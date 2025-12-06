Bokakhat: 108 services crippled for fifth day as ‘Mrityunjoy’ staff continue strike

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Due to an indefinite strike and work stoppage by the drivers of the Mrityunjoy service, along with the Emergency Response Service and Emergency Medical Technicians, the 108 ambulance service has remained completely non-functional for the fifth consecutive day on Friday. Patients are receiving no response even after calling the emergency service from their homes. As a result, the families of patients are facing serious difficulties.

Poor patients are being forced to take care of the sick at home. Although patients are being referred for advanced treatment to Golaghat and Jorhat using the ambulance service of Bokakhat Martyr Kamala Miri Civil Hospital, the patients’ families are being compelled to bear the hospital charges and fuel expenses themselves. Families of patients living below the poverty line are facing severe financial hardships. In many cases, patients are being brought to the hospital using battery-powered rickshaws by taking loans and incurring debts. The Bokakhat hospital is currently managing patient transfers using an ambulance driven by a temporary driver.

Earlier, when the 108 service used to transport pregnant women to Golaghat and Jorhat, the technicians provided all necessary medical assistance inside the vehicle. At present, patients are deprived of these essential services.

Also Read: EMRI Green Health Services, Assam Committed to 108 Mrityunjoy Services