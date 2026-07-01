Bokakhat: AASU stages sit-in protest demanding repair of road named after Jintu Gogoi

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Badulipar unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Tuesday staged a two-hour sit-in protest at Khumtai Chariali demanding the repair of the road dedicated to the memory of Kargil War hero and Vir Chakra awardee Captain Jintu Gogoi. The students said it is a matter of shame for the ruling government that such a protest had to be organised because of the deplorable condition of the road.

At a time when the government claims significant achievements in development, the poor condition of the road named after the brave Kargil martyr has continued to cause immense hardship to the public. Due to the severely damaged and neglected condition of this busy road, frequent road accidents have occurred, resulting in several deaths, while pedestrians and commuters continue to face serious difficulties. The 7.25-kilometre road connecting Khumtai Chariali to Badulipar falls under both the Bokakhat and Khumtai Assembly constituencies.

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