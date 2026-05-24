Bokakhat Administration Conducts Market Inspection Amid Rising Commodity Prices

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Under the direction of the Bokakhat sub-divisional Commissioner, officials of the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department on Saturday carried out inspections at various business establishments, shops, and local markets in Bokakhat in view of rising commodity prices. The team conducted a survey on the prices and availability of essential goods.

During the inspection, the departmental inspectors and staff examined the stock position of daily essential commodities, retail prices, and the overall market situation in the local markets. According to the team, essential and necessary commodities are adequately available in Bokakhat markets, and there is no indication of any abnormal price rise.

According to the Bokakhat sub-divisional administration, in order to protect the interests of local consumers and ensure fair trade practices, such inspections will continue from time to time across the subdivision's markets. The administration will also keep monitoring the availability of essential commodities to prevent artificial shortages or unjustified price hikes.

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