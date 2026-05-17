Essential commodity prices surge in Golaghat markets amid fuel cost hike

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A sharp rise in the prices of essential commodities was observed in the markets of Golaghat town on Saturday, causing concern among common people. The prices of daily necessities such as vegetables, rice, pulses, potatoes, onions, and edible oil have increased significantly in local markets. Consumers expressed worry over the continuous rise in the cost of essential food items. Along with the increase in the prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas, the prices of essential commodities have also been affected.

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