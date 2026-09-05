Dibrugarh: Fresher’s-cum-Teachers’ Day celebrated at DHSK College

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Department of Political Science, DHSK College (Autonomous), Dibrugarh, organised a Fresher’s-cum-Teachers’ Day celebration with a blend of tradition, culture, and academic spirit, providing a warm and memorable welcome to the new students of the department.

Principal of the college, Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, welcomed the students and urged the freshers to make the most of their academic journey by acquiring knowledge, developing a sense of responsibility, and working for the betterment of society. The celebration featured a variety of colourful cultural presentations, including dances and songs.

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