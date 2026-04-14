Bokakhat Anganwadi Celebrates Rongali Bihu With Children's Cultural Programme and Nutrition Awareness

Amid the festive spirit of Rongali Bihu sweeping across Assam, a heartwarming celebration unfolded at the No. 307 Kuruwabahi Merkan Anganwadi Centre under the 8th Circle of the West Golaghat Integrated Child Development Project in Bokakhat sub-division on Monday.

The special programme, titled 'Welcoming Spring', brought together young children and their parents in a joyful and culturally rich gathering.

Children Perform Bihu Songs and Husori

The highlight of the event was the cultural performances by the youngest participants, who took to the stage to present Bihu songs and traditional Husori.

Their enthusiastic performances created a lively and festive atmosphere, drawing active participation from the attending mothers and parents who joined in the celebration.

Also Read: Demow gears up to celebrate Rongali Bihu after Assam Assembly polls