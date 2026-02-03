BOKAKHAT: Arbitrary actions by Rangamati toll gate staff flayed by journalists

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Amid ongoing protests over the collection of tax at the toll gate recently opened at Rangamati in Dergaon of Golaghat district, an incident that occurred on Monday morning has angered journalists of the district.

When a vehicle carrying newspapers attempted to pass through the toll gate on Monday morning, it was compelled to pay the toll tax in order to cross. The same situation was repeated when the vehicle returned through the Rangamati toll gate.

Even after discussions with local journalists, a toll gate staff member named Nilotpal Gogoi informed that passage was not free even for journalists. Later, after the matter was reported to the District Commissioner and the Sub-Divisional Officer's office, the vehicle was finally allowed to pass. However, the toll gate employee Gogoi reportedly told the driver that it was the only time it had been allowed.

This raises an important question: will media personnel have to pay toll tax every time they travel? In this regard, members associated with the district's media fraternity have urged the District Commissioner to take appropriate action.

