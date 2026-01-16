Bokakhat Artistes’ Society to mark 15th foundation day with daylong cultural programme

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Artistes’ Society, Bokakhat, one of the prominent cultural organizations of the Bokakhat sub-division, established in 2011, will complete fifteen years on January 28. To mark its 15th foundation day, the Artists’ Society has decided to hold a daylong programme titled ‘Multifaceted Cultural Extravaganza along with Award Presentation Ceremony’ at its premises, and preparations for the same are underway in full swing.

The programme will begin at 8:00 am with the inauguration of the ceremonial gate. At 8:30 am, the dining hall will be inaugurated by Manikamala Patgiri, proprietor of Manikamala Association, Bokakhat, while at 9:30 am, the society’s President Bijoy Sharma will hoist the flag, followed by the General Secretary, Asim Baruah, paying floral tributes to portraits of departed members of the society. The rest of the programme will be marked by tributes to Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, a cultural procession, cultural programme, and awards distribution. The Artists’ Society’s mouthpiece ‘Shilpi Prithivi’ will also be published on the occasion.

