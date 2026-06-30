Bokakhat: Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB) issues strict directive over choked drain

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB) has taken a strict stand against the severe mismanagement of solid waste in the Bokakhat Municipal area, which has resulted in artificial flooding and foul environmental conditions.

The Regional Office of the Pollution Control Board in Golaghat issued an urgent directive to the executive officer of the Bokakhat Municipal Board on June 27, following reports that open drains in front of the post office and telecom office, opposite the Bokakhat police station, had become completely blocked due to the indiscriminate dumping of garbage.

According to reports, Rohit Choudhury, an RTI activist and resident of Garhmur village in Bokakhat, submitted a formal complaint to the chief secretary of Assam on June 11, 2026, highlighting the issue. Acting on the complaint, the regional head of the Golaghat office of the Pollution Control Board issued the notice to the municipal authorities.

The Board’s letter clearly states that under Rule 39 of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, municipal bodies are legally required to ensure the scientific collection, segregation, transportation, processing, and disposal of solid waste within their jurisdictions. However, the indiscriminate dumping of waste into open drains in front of important government offices in Bokakhat demonstrates a blatant violation of these rules.

The Pollution Control Board has directed the executive officer of the Bokakhat Municipal Board to immediately clean and desilt the clogged drains. Furthermore, the municipal authority has been instructed to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR), along with photographic evidence of the work carried out, within 15 days of receiving the notice. Copies of the letter have also been forwarded to the member secretary of the Pollution Control Board and to complainant Rohit Choudhury.

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