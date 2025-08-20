Assam News

Bokakhat: Bike Rider Killed in Collision with Truck at Rajabari

A road accident occurred on Tuesday on National Highway 37 at Rajabari under Bokakhat police station, in which one person died on the spot.
BOKAKHAT: A road accident occurred on Tuesday on National Highway 37 at Rajabari under Bokakhat police station, in which one person died on the spot. Near Borcharai, a bike (AS05L4361) along with its rider went under a truck (container) bearing registration number AS01GC2806.

The rider, who was employed at Numaligarh Refinery, died instantly after the bike collided head-on with the container. The deceased has been identified as Kumud Doley of Rajabari. Police have recovered the body.

