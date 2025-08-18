Badulipar accident: Woman dies, biker injured on National Highway 37

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In a road accident that took place on Sunday afternoon on National Highway 37 at Badulipar under the jurisdiction of Dergaon police station, a woman lost her life.

The deceased has been identified as Rekha Bora Gogoi of Kanphala Bhatkagaon, Badulipar. The accident occurred when she was attempting to cross the national highway on foot and was hit by a Royal Enfield bike bearing registration number AS48BG2488.

While the woman sustained grievous injuries, the bike rider was also injured in the collision. Both were rushed to the hospital in a 108 ambulance, but the woman succumbed to her injuries on the way.

