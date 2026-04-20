Bokakhat Branch of All India Marwari Women's Association Gets New Committee

The Bokakhat branch of the All India Marwari Women's Association formally inducted its newly elected executive committee at an oath-taking ceremony held recently at a private hotel in Bokakhat town.
Assam state president Anita Agarwal administered the oath to the incoming office-bearers for the new term.
Branch president Reena Choudhury, secretary Jyoti Parikh, and treasurer Sonu Choudhury, along with other office-bearers and members, pledged to uphold the principles, ideals, and discipline of the organisation.
Ahead of the oath-taking, an executive meeting was held where secretary Reena Choudhury presented a review of activities carried out during the previous term.
Outgoing treasurer Sonu Choudhury followed with a financial report covering the same period.
Former branch president Ajita Jalan addressed the gathering, thanking all office-bearers and members for their support during her tenure and extending her best wishes to the newly elected committee.
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In her address, state president Anita Agarwal urged the new committee and members to work collectively toward strengthening the organisation in the period ahead.