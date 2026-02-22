All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) stages protest over women’s issues

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Committee of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) staged a protest demonstration at Guwahati Club Rotary on Saturday, raising concerns over what it described as the exploitation of economically weaker women in the name of government schemes.

In a statement issued by Maitrayee Mishra, Secretary of the AIDWA Assam State Committee alleged that the BJP and the state government had been using women beneficiaries as political tools rather than addressing core public issues. It claimed that beneficiaries, particularly women, were being projected in a manner aimed at securing electoral gains.

The association stated that despite the state’s debt crossing Rs 2 lakh crore, the government had spent substantial amounts on public events to distribute cheques under entrepreneurship schemes. It alleged that the constitutional right to live with dignity was being portrayed as a benevolent gesture and that beneficiaries were facing pressure to attend official meetings and gatherings.

AIDWA further claimed that although Assam has around 1.5 crore women, many eligible families remained deprived of government schemes and ration cards. It stated that about 2.71 lakh scheme-based workers, including Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and mid-day meal cooks, continued to work for minimal honorarium instead of receiving proper wages.

The organization also highlighted that nearly six lakh women working in tea gardens were receiving a daily wage of Rs 250 and alleged that the state had not issued a minimum wage notification for workers for the past decade. It added that many women were burdened with microfinance loans and were compelled to undertake additional work to repay debts, with some reportedly using funds from the Orunodoi scheme to clear instalments. Representatives from various districts participated in the protest and demanded protection of women’s rights and an end to deprivation.

