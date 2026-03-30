Bokakhat Constituency Ready for Polls: 212 Stations, 46 All-Women Booths, 1,060 Officials

Election preparations in the 105 Bokakhat Assembly Constituency are complete, with authorities confirming the deployment of over 1,060 election officials across 212 polling stations ahead of the April 9 Assam Assembly election.
A notable feature of this year's arrangements is the designation of 46 polling stations to be managed entirely by women — reflecting the Election Commission of India's push for greater gender representation in poll management.
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A total of 1,64,648 voters are registered to cast their ballots in the Bokakhat constituency this election. The breakdown is as follows:
Male voters: 79,952
Female voters: 84,695
Third-gender voters: 1
As in several other Assam constituencies, female voters outnumber male voters in Bokakhat — a demographic detail both candidates and campaign managers are likely factoring into their outreach strategies.
To ensure systematic management of the polling process, the Bokakhat constituency has been divided into 7 zones and 18 sectors, with dedicated officers appointed for each:
7 Zonal Officers
18 Sector Officers
Presiding officers, and first, second, and third polling officers deployed across all 212 stations
The total election workforce for the constituency stands at approximately 1,060 officials.
The strong room for storing EVMs and VVPATs has been set up at Golaghat Engineering College in Bogorijeng, as confirmed by the district media cell.
Voters and the general public with election-related queries or complaints can contact the constituency control room at:
📞 03774-283282