Bokakhat Constituency Ready for Polls: 212 Stations, 46 All-Women Booths, 1,060 Officials

Election preparations in the 105 Bokakhat Assembly Constituency are complete, with authorities confirming the deployment of over 1,060 election officials across 212 polling stations ahead of the April 9 Assam Assembly election.

A notable feature of this year's arrangements is the designation of 46 polling stations to be managed entirely by women — reflecting the Election Commission of India's push for greater gender representation in poll management.

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