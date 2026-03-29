ECI Clears 4 Auxiliary Polling Stations in Assam Ahead of 2026 Assembly Election

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the establishment of 4 auxiliary polling stations in the state of Assam for the General Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly, 2026. Out of these, one auxiliary polling station has been approved in each of the districts of Tinsukia, Goalpara, Biswanath, and Sribhumi.

It needs to be mentioned that proposals for setting up these auxiliary polling stations were submitted to the ECI, as certain polling stations in these districts had more electors than the limit prescribed by the commission. Considering these factors, the Commission has accorded approval for the same.

Further, due to natural reasons and for the convenience of voters, the ECI also approved the shifting of Polling Station 4, No. Kabu Sivaguri Lower Primary School, to No. 4, No. Silai M.E. School, under Jonai Assembly Constituency.

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